Tekashi 6ix9ine Former Security Drops Him For Good, Not Worth It

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s bodyguards quit for good.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s security team won’t be returning to work once the rapper is released from prison, they’re now saying that no amount of money is worth the risk to protect him. Earlier this week, we reported 6ix9ine’s lawyer filed paperwork asking the judge to allow the New York rapper to serve the rest of his 24-month sentence from home because he fears for his life in prison.

Well, according to TMZ, “home” won’t be a much safer place, the outlet reported sources close to Tekashi’s bodyguards said none of them will be returning to duty once the rapper is released.

Sources confirmed Tekashi’s security team felt they were put in unnecessary harm’s way before his jail sentence, and feel strongly that upon his release work condition would worsen for the rapper turned snitch. Team members explained they are pissed over the “street politics” they have been forced to resolve on half of the “fake gangster.”

Back in 2018, a gunman fired eight shots at a video shoot in Beverly Hills, where Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj were scheduled to work on visuals for an upcoming project. Though no one was hurt during the shootout, both Kanye West and Tekashi were present.

Instances like shoot outs are just one of the many reasons Tekashi’s security won’t be returning to work for him. Ultimately, the team said a lot of lingering beef between the rapper and well-known gang members on both the east and west coasts have forced them to rethink their positions. Ultimately the team has come to the consensus that working for 6ix9ine is not worth risking their own lives to protect some with “zero street cred” or integrity– under any circumstances.

Tekashi has currently served 14 months of his 24-month racketeering sentence and can be released as early as August 2020.