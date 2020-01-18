Drake Gifted A$AP Rocky This Insane Yams Chain, Amid Rihanna Dating Reports

Drake gifted A$AP Rocky this custom diamond Yams chain amidst reports Rihanna and Rocky are dating.

Drake is known for giving elaborate gifts, but this may be one of his most thoughtful. The Toronto rapper has a history of gifting items like watches (J. Cole), and large sums of money (Future), but earlier this week he gifted A$AP Rocky with an iced-out pendant in honor of the late A$AP Yams. Famed jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills, crafted the diamond-encrusted pendant, which reportedly took more than three months to design and make.

The pendant made of more than 500 grams of gold and 15 carats of flawless diamonds is stunning—and the details are phenomenally crafted — from the diamond headband, birthmark, tattoo, colorful Coogi sweater, and double cup in hand the pendant captures the essence of the late producer. The gift is also timely; Rocky received the pendant just before Yams Day 2020—the annual benefit concert that was created in honor of the A$AP Mob founder, who died in 2015, of an accidental overdose, he was only 26-years-old.

In a video circulating around social media, fans had the opportunity to see A$AP Rocky opening the custom made box and his initial reaction to the jewelry. Rocky, in awe of the pendant, said, “This is crazy, I just want to look at it.” In the video shot and edited by photographer Angel Rivera, we can also hear the rapper say, “Drake’s a good dude.”

We don’t know the exact cost of the charm, but we do know that similar pendants are valued at around $150,000. Regardless, of price Drizzy’s gift appeared to be priceless in the eyes of his friend.

Check out pictures of the gift below, and try to hold back tears.