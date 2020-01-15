Kodak Black Named Number One Seizure On US Customs 2019 List

How did Kodak Black topped the list of seizures by the US Customs in 2019?

The Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Buffalo Field announced their top ten busts for 2019, and Kodak Black took first place. Kodak Black might be behind bars, but his name is still making some noteworthy appearances out in these streets. In early 2019, the “Tunnel Vision” rapper was commuting from Detroit to Boston and decided to take the northern route through Canada per the guidance of his GPS. He somehow was completely oblivious to the fact that he was actually leaving the country, even after being asked for his passport at the border.

Upon trying to re-enter the United States through the state of New York, the rapper was arrested at Lewiston-Queenston Bridge for drugs and weapons possession. He later posted a $20,000 bond and was released, but as we know, the rapper was arrested again only a month after on different charges and is currently serving a nearly 4-year sentence.

According to the list shared by the Buffalo Field CBP, Kodak was the biggest bust of the year for them. “CBP Officers in Buffalo encountered Rapper Kodak Black and his entourage in two separate vehicles at the Lewiston Bridge border crossing. A search of the vehicles led to the discovery of four handguns, a loaded magazine cartridge, and a personal use amount of marijuana. Kodak Black and his three co-travelers were all arrested for felony possession of a weapon under New York State Penal Law,” the CBP office reported.

Some of the other seizures that made the list include hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit Viagra pills, tens of thousands of dollars worth of fur coats, and a counterfeit watch with a retail price of over $1 million. There were other busts that confiscated large amounts of marijuana, fentanyl, and steroids, but Kodak’s entry on the list is the only one that mentions weapons being seized.

Do you think Kodak just earned himself some extra street cred in prison by topping this list?