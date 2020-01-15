DaBaby Flaunts His Wealth As Assault Victim Threatens Lawsuit

DaBaby is unbothered by the constant threats of lawsuit from the promoter he allegedly assaulted and robbed.

After allegedly jumping and robbing a club promoter in Miami earlier this month, it seems DaBaby hasn’t done anything to work out the situation with the victim or his lawyers. Now representatives for Kenneth Carey are reaching out to the rapper in hopes of discussing a settlement in the case. The Lions’ Den, Attorneys at Law, Carey’s legal team, are giving DaBaby until the end of next week to respond before proceeding with filing legal documents with the intention to sue, TMZ reported. Carey claims he suffered facial injuries and loss of property during the confrontation.

The dispute reportedly occurred over a disagreement about how much money DaBaby was owed for a party he was booked to host. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, claimed he was owed $30k upfront, but Carey only offered him $20k.

Kenneth alleges he was hired to book a birthday party for the rapper Stunna 4 Vegas, and DaBaby agreed to perform for a discounted rate because the two rappers are friends. However, it seems Kenneth believed the deal included a partial payment upfront, while the rap star was only willing to accept the whole amount, at which point the incident turned violent.

DaBaby was detained and then arrested for battery following the brawl. Police reports suggest Kenneth was robbed of $80, a credit card, and an iPhone 7. The group also allegedly poured apple juice on the victim. The Kirk rapper was denied bond due to an existing warrant out of Dallas for organized criminal activity stemming from a separate violent incident at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport in December. The rapper and a friend allegedly attacked a food stand employee in an altercation that was caught on tape. While DaBaby has been having a great year musically, it seems his legal troubles are putting a damper on his start to the new year.