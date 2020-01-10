“Good News,” Mac Miller Drops First Single Off ‘Circles’ Album

It’s always “Good News” when a new Mac Miller track is released.

The rapper’s estate recently confirmed that they will be releasing Circles, the 6th and final studio album for deceased rapper Mac Miller. We have received the first taste of the project, and it comes from a 6 minutes 37 seconds long track titled “Good News.” Circles is being touted as the second part of Swimming, which was nominated for a Grammy in 2018. It features production work from Jon Brion, who was working with Mac during the period of his passing. Malcolm James McCormick, better known as Mac Miller, passed away in September 2018 from an accidental drug overdose.

The Entire project channels a 1970s vibe, taking something old and turns it into something new. John Lennon’s debut solo album Plastic Ono Band seems to be the inspiration behind the project with Arthur Lee’s 1972 single “Everybody’s Gotta Live” being sampled for “Good News.” The track and presumably the whole album shows Mac as an open book, wearing his emotions and demons on his sleeves. “Good News” does pack a lot of quotable lines which seemingly follows a sense of letting go, “No matter where life takes me, find me with a smile, pursuit to be happy, only laughing like a child.”

Other related lines include, “Good news, good news, good news / That’s all they wanna hear / No, they don’t like it when I’m down.”

The video also ties into the 1970s as we are taken on a trippy ride infused with colored horses, flowers, and ever-changing shots of the rapper. The video was directed by Eric Tilford and Anthony Gaddis. Mac Miller’s final album is set to be released on January 17, 2020, but fans can now preorder.

Fan pop-ups are also being held in honor of his music and legacy. The pop-ups will hit cities of Los Angeles, New York, and Pittsburgh on Jan. 17 and 18.