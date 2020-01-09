Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Flirts On The Gram Giving Fans Hope

Today is Stormi Webster’s second birthday, and her parents seem to be reminiscing about the good old times. And by that, we mean they’re getting their flirt on.

For the record, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are no longer an item, and we don’t know why. The pair seemed pretty happy throughout their two-year relationship, with the “Highest in the Room” rapper often referring to the make-up mogul as “wifey.” All seemed good, until it wasn’t. In September last year, the couple split up without a tweet or an Instagram post to ease fans’ broken hearts or explain what went awry. All that they had were tiny crumbs to piece together.

Those included Kylie Jenner’s grandma, Esther Jenner, claiming that the split was the result of Travis Scott not popping the question. “Young people today, they think they can live together, start a family together, without being married, it doesn’t work! I don’t know,” said Caitlyn’s mother. Travis then dropped his own crumb in the form of his new single, “Gatti.” The collab with Pop Smoke featured the lyrics, “Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate / I took a chance, it’s a lot to take,” which many assumed was a reference to the offering lifestyles which drove him and his baby mama apart.

Throughout the last few months, there have been glimmers of hope that Trylie might reunite. Family vacations with Stormi to celebrate the holidays, Kylie wearing what appeared to be a sparkly engagement ring, and now the couple is flirting on Instagram!

Travis posted a picture of some perfect-looking curly fries on IG and claimed to have cut and deep-fried those babies himself (even though they totally look like they came from Arby’s!). His baby mama, Kylie Jenner, called him out by commenting an image of a blue cap which means that he is lying. The rapper then responded by saying, “Lmao u know they [fire].”

Just like their flirting game, it seems.