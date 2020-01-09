Boosie Badazz Addresses Backlash Over ‘Kappa Alpha Psi’ Sweater

It seems fans wanted to have Boosie Badazz’s head on a stick after the rapper stepped out in a fraternity shirt that offended the brotherhood.

Boosie Badazz is a pretty uncut personality. The “Trust Nobody” rapper is known for his candidness and grit, but now he is known as the rapper who struck discord among the members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Boosie shared a photo of himself at a Houston Rockets game this week, rocking some heavy chains and rings. The picture seemed nothing out of the ordinary until a certain fraternity recognized that he was wearing their branded T-shirt – one he did not earn. Across the chest of Boosie’s red sweatshirt read “Kapppa Alpha Psi” in greek letters. Kappa Alpha Psi is historically black greek-lettered organization, or a fraternity that is historically African American.

Members of the fraternity became vocal online about Boosie stepping on their culture. Initiats of greek orgs consider their membership sacred, and abide the rules of only repping a fraternity or sorority if you are apart of it.

The backlash became so severe that Boosie had to get back online to make a statement. Taking to Instagram to share a message to the fans, the rapper wrote, “I was n the mall looking for red n saw the sweater n it was hard,” he said. “Yes I knew it was a Kappa sweater. I thought I would get love from wearing it not hate. Calm yall ass down bra I was just getting fresh,” the rapper wrote.

So question? Just for shits and giggles, if the good brother Boosie was in a fraternity??? What fraternity would he be in?? — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) January 9, 2020

Well, I am no fraternity member, but I do know something about the blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to become a part of the brotherhood. It’s understandable that those who have actually been through the initiation are taken aback by Boosie’s attire, but then again, why is it being sold in the mall if it’s so exclusive?