Angela Yee Addresses Rumored Beef With Charlamagne Tha God

Keeping it strictly business: Angela Yee clears the air revealing that she and co-host Charlamagne Tha God are not beefing; they just aren’t friends.

Angela Yee, the host of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, made clear during a recent interview with Variety that she and co-host Charlamagne Tha God are just “co-workers” following his unsupportive actions during her very public beef with Gucci Mane. Yee, host, and creator of her podcast, Lip Service, has become one of the media’s leading ladies known for dishing out heart-to-heart advice on The Breakfast Club, and asking tough, (sometimes) uncomfortable questions on “Lip Service.” Angela, a veteran in the game, has used her platform to promote the advancement of female voices in the industry and confront seemingly taboo topics for women like sexuality.

So it came as a surprise to many last Fall when the mainly unproblematic host found herself at the heart of Gucci Mane vs. “The Breakfast Club” beef, which appeared to leave her and fellow co-host Charlamagne on the outs.

The “beef” began when Gucci took to Instagram, claiming he was banned from the show following a 2016 interview in which he claimed Yee had tried hooking up with him 10 years ago. Gucci also claimed he would attack fellow host Dj Envy (which undoubtedly may be the reason he had not been invited on the show).

The claims, which Angela vehemently denies, were not the most shocking part of the accusations, but instead, her co-host’s (Charlamagne’s) decision to invite Gucci on the show for an interview.

Once on the show, Gucci reiterated his feeling toward both Yee and Envy. “It came from that punk-ass bitch,” he said, referring to Yee. “And DJ Envy. He’s a pu**y, too. Envy’s pu**y, man … I’mma confront him about what he and Angela did, and if he come at me wrong, I’mma slap the sh*t out him. It ain’t gonna be his first time getting slapped.”

Angela, who has addressed the topic before, said this wasn’t the first time her co-host didn’t have her back. “There’s been a lot of experiences,” she said. “It sucks because sometimes you feel so numb. You used to get so upset over things and feel so much after a while shit keeps happening, you’re just numb to it now.”

When asked directly how her and Charlamagne’s relationship was doing lately, she responded, “We’ve always been the same. We work together, it is what it is,” Angela said when asked about the status of her friendship with Charlamagne. “Like he said, we’re co-workers. A lot of people have jobs where they don’t necessarily love the people they work with, it’s just a part of life. That’s not the person you’d hang out with in real life.”

Later in the interview, she revealed that it is often hard to be the only woman on the show, and she feels at times her voice is overlooked, “I was taught in radio: if somebody is talking, then you don’t talk over them. Sometimes, it’s hard to even speak. Sometimes being the only woman on the show, I have to always try to cut in… Because I’m also the person who’s doing the research; watching the shows; reading the books. I’m always trying to get validity and points across.” Said Yee.

Ultimately, the radio host said she has found her voice outside of the show.