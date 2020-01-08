Rob Kardashian Wants Blac Chyna To Give Up Custody Of Dream

Rob Kardashian wants primary custody of his daughter with Blac Chyna.

Blac Chyna is living in a “nightmare” as far as her baby daddy is concerned. The model is mother to 3-year-old Dream whose father is Rob Kardashian. The pair had always had an extremely tumultuous relationship, and Rob has now filed for primary custody of their little girl, on the basis that Chyna is out of control and a bad influence on the toddler.

According to TMZ, court fillings allege that Chyna constantly hosts parties at her home, consumes cocaine, spends $600 on alcohol daily, and has taught Dream to use foul language and be violent around other children. Rob’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, supported the allegations, claiming that her niece is far more aggressive recently and does not wish to go home to her mother. Under the custody petition, Rob is seeking rip up their joint custody agreement and instead have Dream see Chyna only on weekends in the presence of a nanny.

Rob and Chyna’s relationship started out great in 2016 but quickly took a turn for the worst. Some of that may have had to do with the fact that Chyna’s ex, Tyga, was dating Rob’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, at the time. A break-up, a make-up, an engagement, and a pregnancy followed, but Dream was barely out of the womb before trouble started afresh. Rumors stated that Chyna had been cheating and Rob claimed that she had taken the newborn and wasn’t letting him see his daughter.

A few months later, the Rob exposed graphic pictures of Chyna for which she sought legal action against him. Just before Dream’s first birthday, it looked like the former couple had come to a joint custody arrangement, but then it all hit the fan as Rob accused Chyna of battery, assault, and vandalism, and she countered with abuse and damage to her brand.

In May last year, the “Lashed” founder stated that a good relationship with her baby daddy is important for co-parenting, but that seems to not be the current case. TMZ reached out to Chyna for comment but had not heard back.