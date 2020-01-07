Kylie Jenner Thirst Trapping Again In Skin Tight Dress, Travis Scott Silence Deafening

Kylie Jenner is back on the Gram thirst trapping in a skin tight dress.

Temperatures are still icy across most of the northern hemisphere, but Kylie Jenner is doing her best to make sure we’re all a bit hot under the collar. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is laying thirst traps left, right, and center, leaving us wondering just who she’s hoping to capture in her clutches… As 2019 drew to a close, Kylie posted a photo of herself on Instagram in bed. The black and white snap had the 22-year-old posing in a bra and panties.

Shortly after, her baby daddy and former boo, Travis Scott, took to his own Instagram, where he cryptically posted “Lol” in what many took to mean as him throwing shade at his ex. Travis’s recent collaboration with Pop Smoke, entitled “Gatti,” included what some thought was an allusion to their break-up with the lyrics, “Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate. I took a chance, it’s a lot to take.”

The “Highest in the Room” rapper never clarified his IG remark, nor his lyrics, but he did state in a recent interview that he will always love the mother of his daughter, Stormi.

“Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together,” Travis Scott told XXL. “I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

Travis’s comments could be the reason that Kylie has posted her latest thirst trap — a picture of herself in a tight grey dress with a teal pattern and a little yellow purse. Mind the drool, please.