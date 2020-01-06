Iggy Azalea And Playboi Carti Reunite Down Under After Public Breakup

Iggy Azalea and Playboy Carti may have patched up their relationship.

Australia seems to be the land of love, as far as Iggy Azalea is concerned. Things appear to be all well in the Sydney native’s love life after a recent rocky patch in which her relationship with Playboi Carti seemed to have ended. But Iggy publicly apologized for breaking things off with the “Woke Up Like This” MC and things seem to be back on the right track. Iggy was spotted in Australia watching Carti perform at the Falls Festival in Fremantle over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Carti was on the bill for the concert and Iggy wasn’t, leaving fans to believe she was there for support. The “Fancy” rapper posted footage of the show as she watched from the side stage and the two were even spotted in the airport together. The trip comes just a few weeks after fans were left slightly in shock when Iggy suddenly posted on her IG that she was single. The artist quickly deleted the post before putting up an apology to the 23-year-old Carti whose real name is Jordan Carter.

“I need to make an apology,” Iggy wrote on her Instagram Story. “It’s not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on. I felt very upset and I made an impulse choice that I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo. The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I always will — more than you could ever know. That’s all the world should ever need to hear and iam sorry for making something public that should always remain between him & I no mattter what.”

The rapping duo first became an item in September 2018 after being spotted together at various outings such as Rolling Loud and Six Flags. The relationship quickly blossomed, and just three months later they decided to take the next step and move in together. Whispers began doing the rounds in December that Iggy might be expecting the couple’s first child. Beady-eyed fans had their peepers focused on Iggy’s belly for any sign that she was six months along, but the 29-year-old saw to it that reports of her with child were put to bed as she proudly showed off her toned midriff whilst on vacation in Bali — a trip she took without Carti while they were allegedly broken up.

It looks as though her apology was accepted as Iggy and her man were spotted in Australia together. Maybe that means that their rumored engagement is back on, too.