Beyoncé & JAY-Z Arrived Late To Golden Globes And Popped Their Own Bottles Of Ace Of Spades

Beyoncé and JAY-Z showed up to the Golden Globes in true iconic fashion.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards show was sponsored by Moët & Chandon, so naturally, the King and Queen of Hip-Hip brought their own bottles of Ace of Spade. Beyoncé and JAY-Z arrived late to the Golden Globes after the ceremony had started, and the red carpet had closed. But don’t think the two didn’t make a star-studded entrance, because they certainly did. A now-viral photograph captured by LA Times writer, Amy Kauffman, shows the couple waiting to be seated as Kate McKinnon presented Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television. She also pointed out that Jay and Bey’s bodyguard was standing nearby, gripping two bottles of Ace of Spades behind his back.

Of course, the brand selection wasn’t by chance, given that JAY-Z reportedly has a whopping $200 million stake in the Armand de Brignac-produced tipple, which sells for around $400. Jay also made it no secret back in 2017 on his 4:44 album how he felt about the promotion and support of Black-owned businesses. On his song, “Family Feud” Jay said, “I’ll be damned if I drink some Belvedere while Puff got Ciroc?” Well, he brought that same energy to the Golden Globes. And it was perhaps one of the smartest marketing plugs we have seen thus far in 2020.

Similarly, their tardy arrival and skipping of the red carpet can be viewed as a timing mishap or a silent stance. The Hollywood Foreign Press has been notorious for its racial bias, so The Carters’ tardiness could be interpreted as a shot at the institution and an acknowledging of their worth. If you recall, the Golden Globe received some flack for snubbing Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series “When They See Us. But as many fans have pointed out Beyoncé did coordinate a sunset photoshoot of her and hubby Jay-Z before the award showing off their stunning attire. We will let you decide if their arrival was a timing mishap or protest?

One of the biggest moments of the evening for the Grammy-award winning couple was not Bey’s acceptance speech for the song ‘Spirit,’ — She was nominated in the Original Song category for her 2019 remake of The Lion King, but lost to “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman — but the Queen’s decision to remain seated for when Joaquin Phoenix was announced the winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his work as the Joker in Joker. If you’ve seen the film the Joker you may understand, the film which gave a sympathetic, gritty portrayal of a killer comic book villain that didn’t sit well with many.

The camera caught her seated while most of the audience was giving him a standing ovation. Viewers like Sam Striker took notice and posted to Twitter about it, and media outlets picked up the story. He wrote, “Beyoncé sitting during the standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix’s win is the type of energy I want to see from everyone in 2020.”

It was certainly an eventful evening for the Carters.

. @Beyonce and Jay-Z just walked in. They're waiting until Kate McKinnon finishes speaking to take their seats. Is their bodyguard carrying bottles of alc for them? pic.twitter.com/eeB7NPHW4g — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020