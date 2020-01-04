SZA Teases New Album Dropping In 2020

SZA confirms she will be releasing a new album in 2020, but she’s keeping the release date on the down-low.

SZA’s fandom has been patiently waiting for a follow-up to her debut album, Ctrl, for some time now, and finally, the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) artist has confirmed the wait is over. During a Twitter Q&A, the “Love Galore” singer confirmed she and TDE president Punch have discussed a date though she is not quite ready to release any major details. And in a recent tweet, she said, “…short answer is yes.”

Ctrl dropped in June 2017, and debuted at number three on the U.S. Billboard 200, earned five Grammy nominations, and was eventually certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). But since its release SZA has kept a low profile, popping up in 2018 on Black Panther song “All the Stars” and a year later alongside The Weeknd and Travis Scott on a song for Game Of Thrones.

But that’s all about to change:

I’d say the date me and punch jus discussed .. but that would stress me n build uneccesary pressure ?.. short answer is yes https://t.co/pXRW7noddh — SZA (@sza) January 3, 2020

During the Q&A, SZA also shouted out Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott, and Gunna for populating her “feel-good” playlist (maybe a hint to some upcoming or recently recorded collabs):

And throughout the past year, SZA has alluded to collaborations with top artists such as Sam Smith, Meg the Stallion, and Justin Timberlake.

Anything Playboi Carti, baby Keem , Roddy r Travis ,gunna .. workout to em errday https://t.co/Hx4vM3NoFz — SZA (@sza) January 3, 2020

And certainly, fans recall when SZA and Lil Nas X posted the now-viral bathroom mirror picture, that sparked rumors that the two were working on new music.

All speculation aside, fans can expect something from SZA, sooner rather than later, and another big year from her label, TDE, who is expected to release albums from Reason, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, Kendrick Lamar, and now SZA.