Ray J and Princess Love Welcome Son, Epik Ray

Ray J and Princess Love have welcomed their new baby boy named Epik Ray.

Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood stars Ray J and Princess Love welcomed their second child into the family this week. Ray J documented the moments leading up to the delivery and shared it to Instagram. In the short video, Ray J is seen getting ready for the delivery room by suiting up in his blue hospital scrubs. The reality star wrote in the caption, “I love you @mzprincesslove so proud of you. Strongest women in the world and the mother of my children,” he said.

He also shared a cute video of his daughter Melody hanging on to the baby’s empty bassinet. Princess can be heard in the background saying, “Your baby brother’s gonna be right there… Are you excited?” she asked the toddler. Fans have been congratulating the parents of two on social media. “Awwww so cute blessings to you and princess on a healthy baby and delivery,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Recently, Princess Love and Ray J were involved in a very public disagreement when Love accused Ray J of leaving her stranded in a sky loft with their young daughter Melody when they were in Las Vegas for the Soul Train Awards. She also said on an Instagram Live video that she found a secret phone for her husband and that he had been giving his number out. This caused major tension between the husband and wife and Princess later threatened divorce.

Ray J has since cleared things up on his own social media where he defended himself claiming that he loves his family and has dedicated his life to them. He added that it’s just sad that anyone would insinuate that he would do anything to harm his daughter. Now Princess Love and Ray J have a son.

On Wednesday, Princess posted a photo of the baby gripping onto her finger and announced to the world her son’s name: Epik Ray Norwood.

Congrats to Ray J and Princess on their new bundle of joy!