Rapper Lexii Alijai Is Dead, Kehlani, Wale, Russ, K. Camp Reacts

The hip hop community has lost another young rapper, Lexii Alijai.

We know about the 27 Club, and sadly, it seems the 21 Club is the new talk of the town as we lost one more young rapper at the tender age of 21, leaving the hip hop community to shed more tears. Upcoming rapper Alexis Alijai Lynch better known as Lexii Alijai, died On January 1, 2020. The young Minnesota rapper rose to prominence through reworking tracks such as Drake’s “Girls Love Beyonce;” Dej Loaf’s “Try Me;” 2Pac’s “Thugz Mansion” and Meek Mill’s “Cold Hearted Girl” to name a few. She previously worked with rapper Wale, but one of her most prominent collaborations is her work with singer Kehlani, on the California singer’s track “Jealous.” The song was released back in 2015 and featured some pretty hard-hitting bars from Alexis.

The two clearly felt a connection and were more than mere collaborators as the “You Know Wassup” singer was more than distraught at the news of the young mc’s passing. She tweeted, “I keep typing and backspacing / you knew what you meant to me / everyone knew what you meant / you were so special bro / i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex / imma miss you so bad /you was about to get everything you always talked about. RIP MY BABY. I LOVE YOU LEX 4L.”

“It’s hard to have so much faith in god and that everything happen for a reason cuz it’s sh** i can’t imagine there ever being a reason for – why bro,” she asked in another heartfelt tweet.

“I’m angry i’m confused i’m heartbroken i’m angry i’m confused. I love you lexii. my baby was 21!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” she mourned. She also retweeted posts from many of Lexi’s fans and followers who were also shocked at the untimely passing of one of hip hop’s brightest young stars.

Along with Kehlani other entertainers such as Ella Mai, Wale, Ari Lennox, among others, have sent condolences. Ella tweeted, “a sweet soul, gone way too soon, rest in paradise lexii.”

Ari tweeted, “Rest in heaven Lexii. You were so sweet and kind to me. I’m so sorry angel.”

Alijai released her debut studio album Growing Pains back in September, which chronicled her topsyturvy life which included dropping out of school and her relationships.

The cause of her death has not yet been disclosed, but there are some unconfirmed reports that it may be drug related. If the rumors turn out to be true, it would be the second drug-related death of a 21-year-old rapper in the last couple of weeks following on Juice WRLD’s death.

