Kanye West and Drake Beef Far From Over After They Take Jabs At Each Other

Kanye West and Drake beef is far from over after their latest jabs at each other.

Drake and Kanye West have been at odds with each other for the better part of the last decade, with on and off disses and twitter rants. While the beef has been simmering for a few months, it seems Drake’s most recent interview with Rap Radar has added a bit more heat to the mix. The two have been sneak dissing each other on various tracks over the years, but things got pretty ugly in May of last year when Drake’s beef with Pusha T was reignited. How did this involve Mr. West? Well, Kanye West produced a few tracks off Pusha’s Daytona album.

This was also the same time that Pusha released “The Story of Adidon.” Rumors also began to spread that Kanye was the one who provided critical information about Drake’s son, who the Canadian rapper was keeping a secret.

Ye did apologize for his work on “Infrared” the track that restarted the Pusha and Drake beef, stating, “There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you.” He also denied that he fed any information Pusha T’s way.

Even though Ye has apologized, Drake has made it clear that he does not think the beef between him and Kanye could ever be squashed. Furthermore, he mentioned that he is of the belief that Kanye will never make secular music again.

“God bless him on his new journey. I don’t know if he’s gonna make secular music again. If he turns up on me again, I’ll turn up on him again, I guess. I’m always down. It just is what it is. It’s not something I’m looking forward to, or think about too much, but I’m not gonna’ sit by while somebody’s talking loose about me,” commented Drake.

Kanye was clearly not smitten about Drake’s comments and spoke up about it during one of his Sunday Service stints.

“I take offense to somebody calling me secular,” mentioned Kanye. He continued, “Don’t call me secular, cause secular is trying to say that I do anything, for anyone other than Christ. That’s where they got it messed up, that’s where they got it twisted.”

Do you think Drake should respond to Kanye’s rant?