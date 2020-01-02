Jeezy Surprises Jeannie Mai With Live Tevin Campbell Birthday Performance

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s relationship just gets cuter and cuter.

Atlanta rapper Young Jeezy and television personality Jeannie Mai took fans by surprise when they announced they were dating back in August. But the unlikely pair have been earning some major “couple goals” points every since. After Jeezy spent the holidays with Jeannie Mai’s Vietnamese family, he went on to gift her a super sweet and thoughtful surprise for her 40th birthday.

A video surfaced on social media of Thursday of Jeezy on the mic during Jeannie’s huge elegant birthday bash. After attempting to sing the classic rendition of “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder, Jeezy cut the song admitting that he is a trap artist who doesn’t have the best vocals. So instead he brought out a veteran R&B star to do the honors — none other than Tevin Campbell. Tevin came out the back and surprised “The Real” host by singing his hit record “Can We Talk?” Jeannie dropped down to her knees in shock at the gesture.

The classic song seems to have a lot of significance in their relationship. Jeannie had before posted a video of she and Jeezy cruising down the street in a drop top Rolls-Royce singing “Can We Talk?” to each other as he showed her major affection. So it was that intimate moment that birthed this major surprise of bringing Tevin himself to sing it for her.

Jeannie posted footage of the surprise Thursday afternoon with the caption “@Jeezy baby. Thank you for this beautiful birthday gift…of you in my life.” Happy Birthday Jeannie Mai and we wish she and Jeezy nothing but the best in their healthy relationship!