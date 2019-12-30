Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey Welcomes Baby Girl, Big Congrats!

Congratulations to Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey on the birth of their baby girl.

While fans have been begging R&B star, Bryson Tiller, for new music, he’s been busy living his best life with girlfriend Kendra Bailey. The “Exchange” singer is now a father of 2 as Kendra just gave birth to a baby girl named Kelly Jade Tiller. Kendra made a special announcement of the new addition to the family on Monday evening.

Bryson and Kendra told the world they were expecting a baby girl back in September, after which fans joked that Bryson was never getting into the studio again. The success of his debut album Trap Soul was led by his stories of heartbreak and toxic masculinity, so seeing him happy in love comes as a red flag to his diehard listeners. But of course, we are all thrilled to see him and Kendra flourishing.

He and the model/influencer have been dating since 2018. Bryson already has a daughter, Harley Loraine, from a previous relationship. Kendra gave fans a sneak peek of baby Kelly’s little feet, and fans rushed to her comments to congratulate them. Hopefully, next year we can expect a new album from Bryson Tiller and hear more about life as a two-time father in 2020.