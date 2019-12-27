Young Buck Arrested On Warrant In Tennessee, Will Be Detained Until May 2020

Young Buck has been behind bars inn Tennessee over the holidays.

Former G-Unit member Young Buck was arrested in Tennessee on a felony fugitive from justice warrant stemming from Georgia, according to Nashville news outlet News Channel 5. The report of the “Shorty Wanna Ride” rapper’s arrest came out Thursday, but said Buck was taken into custody on Dec. 20 and it looks like he will remain behind bars for the next several months.

Reports said Buck, born David Darnell Brown, is being held without bond after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Georgia. The charge connected to the warrant was unknown. Young Buck is not eligible for bond because he is considered a felony fugitive and will have to remain jailed until his court date set for May 7, 2020, according to XXL.

Buck has an extensive history with legal problems and was jailed in 2016 for violating probation in regards to a restraining order. The following year he was indicted on domestic assault and vandalism charges. While Buck is most known for his G-Unit affiliations, he and lead member 50 Cent have had public falling outs. Young Buck dropped two diss tracks aimed at 50 earlier this year.