Quavo Says Bobby Shmurda And Migos Got Some Heat Coming In 2020

Quavo says the Migos and Bobby Shmurda have something cooking up.

As the hip-hop community eagerly anticipates the release of Bobby Shmurda from jail, more and more rappers are showing their support and making sure the public knows Bobby will be good when he touches down. A few weeks after Boosie Badazz sent a special shoutout calling Bobby a “real one” for doing jail-time instead of flipping on his friends during a weapons case, Quavo just told us that his group the Migos and the “Hot N**ga” rapper may have some collabs on the way as soon as he is free.

On Thursday night, Quavo tweeted that Bobby is in great spirits ahead of his 2020 release date. “Jus Talked Bobby Shmurda Lil Bro In Great Spirits Bout To Touch Turf Soon!!!,” he said, adding “SHMIGO ALERT 2020!!!” In 2016 the Brooklyn MC was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges. He reportedly took the plea deal so that is associate and co-defendant Rowdy Rebel would get less time in prison.

Bobby has a parole hearing scheduled for August 2020 and hopes that his prison sentence will be cut short.

Would you be looking forward to a Migos and Bobby Shmurda collab?