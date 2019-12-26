Meek Mill Goes Off On Record Labels Over ‘Slave Deals’ Given To New Artistes

Meek Mill wants record labels to stop giving young artistes “slave deals.”

As a record company executive running Dream Chasers Records, Meek Mill understands the predicament faced by young rappers when they approach labels. The Philly rapper runs his label under a joint partnership with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation. A deal he entered into back in July. Over the decade, we have seen the development of the rapper from the once MMG sensation, to a social justice activist. Anytime he wants to get a pressing issue off his chest, he takes to Twitter and directly shares with his 8.7 million followers.

The 32-year-old rapper took to Twitter to castigate major labels “What about major companies taking kids from the ghetto and got them signing they lives away for a lil bit of money?” The Philadelphia rapper continued, “We taking control of that 2020 and exposing the people offering these slave deals!” He adds, “I don’t trust people and they motives no more/ everybody planning to make something off you without you knowing!”

Despite running Dream Chasers, the emcee is signed to Atlantic Records. Meek has evolved from the hype-filled Tupac Back rapper after enduring a series of biased incarceration. Despite the challenges, he received a surprise Grammy nomination from his album, Championships.

Meek is thus no stranger to the prison system. He has spent a significant portion of his life under court supervision. He was once hounded into prison for using a squint gun in a music video. Krasner – government-issued name – is finally out of probation after a ‘Free Meek’ movement exerted pressure on the justice system, prompting a relooking into his case. He got a retrial where he made a plea deal.

Meek constantly shares how the excessive court supervision handed down on him over the past decade has affected his livelihood. The D.A examined the case and concluded that the system tends to favor the guilty rich, but handles the innocent poor in a biased manner. The ‘Free Meek’ rapper hopes he can rectify this.