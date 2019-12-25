Keyshia Cole Deletes Instagram Amidst Beef With O.T. Genasis

Social media can be a toxic place at the best of times, but it takes on a whole other dimension when you’re involved in a public feud.

Keyshia Cole and O.T. Genasis have not been keeping their beef behind closed doors, and the whole of Twitter and IG are enjoying front row seats to the drama. Last week, the “Cut It” rapper released a new track called “Never Knew.” If the melody sounded familiar, that’s because it was taken from Keyshia’s 2006 single, “Love.” As it turns out, O.T. Genasis never got permission from the singer to release the remix, and so it was taken off youtube soon after.

Keyshia Cole was not at all impressed that OT had chosen her track as the basis for his new song. “My only concern – this is a genuine concern is that, you know, I am trying to get my music where it used to be,” she said. “I’m trying to find that passion for the music that I used to have so long ago when I was trying to get out of Oakland – so I would like my classics to be left alone. Is that wrong as an artist to say? How I’m going to get paid, you know what I’m sayin’, if you making new lyrics and you ain’t sent me out a check or anything like that? And then people hitting me up saying, ‘I would never listen to Keyshia Cole’s song the same.’”

Despite getting removed from the largest video-sharing site in the world, O.T. Genasis refused to concede the battle. Yesterday, he re-uploaded “Never Knew” to PornHub of all places.

“Took my video off YouTube… Now let me see you take it off PORNHUB LOL,” he wrote on Instagram while revealing the song’s new home.

In light of all the back and forth, and feeling as though her professionalism was being made a mockery of, Keyshia has since decided to leave social media. She deactivated both her IG and Twitter accounts.

We hope she’ll be back soon.