Chris Brown Debut New Look For Christmas “Indigo”

Some people decorate the Christmas tree, Chris Brown decorates his head.

Not for the first time, the “Five More Hours” singer has embraced his creative side when it comes to his hairdo by using all the colors of the rainbow. The latest look sees Breezy dipping into his blue palette by combining both light and dark shades. The outer sides of his head are boasting indigo (which happens to be the name of Chris Brown’s last album), while a large strip of turquoise crowns the center. The back of the ‘do also includes some shades of violet.

The Galaxy-inspired hairstyle is, believe it or not, more toned down than the last look which the 30-year-old sported. At the beginning of this month, Chris Brown rocked the rainbow with shades, a mixture of purple, blue, green, pink, white, orange, yellow, and black. As if that wasn’t enough, he included some stripes which were inspired by the print on a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

“WILLYWONKA X JURASSIC PARK,” he captioned the style, proving it was inspired by Roald Dahl’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster.

While it seems like the Grammy Award winner may be trying to outdo Takeshi 6ix9ine in the electric hair stakes, we have a feeling that he’s going to have regular black hair on his wedding day, if reports are to be believed.

Breezy recently welcomed his first son with model Ammika Harris. Although they never confirmed the relationship throughout the pregnancy, it seems as though the couple are now very much just that. A walk down the aisle also seems to be on the cards — or may have already happened! — thanks to a diamond ring which fans spotted the artist wearing on his ring finger in a recent photograph of him holding baby Aeko Brown.

We vote for something a little more toned down in the hair department for the big day.