Megan Thee Stallion Reflects On The Holiday Without Her Mom And Grandmother Who Died This Year

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about her tough time grieving during the holidays.

While the holidays are meant for joy, giving, and spending time with family, it can also be a difficult time of year for those grieving loved ones who are no longer with us. Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion sent a special message to fans on Christmas Eve as she opened up about dealing with her own emotions after both her mother and grandmother passed away earlier this year. In a video posted to her Instagram, Megan said it was hard for her to record the message without breaking down, but wanted to reach out to fans who may be going through something similar.

“This year I lost my mom and my grandmother in the same month,” she said. “Although all these positive things have been happening to me, and I been trying to do good, trying to keep a smile on my face. Trying to stay strong, trying to stay happy for me and my other grandmother and the rest of my family. It’s pretty rough, pretty hard. This is the first Christmas that I’m ever going to spend without them.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s mother, old-school rapper Holly Thomas, died of a longstanding battle with a brain tumor back in March. The Fever rapper encouraged her fans to stay calm and be kind to others because you never know what people are going through. She went more in-depth in a long caption that she dedicated to her “hottie” fans who lost loved ones and have a hard time grieving this time of year.

“It’s really hard for me to open up and be vulnerable most times but I know I’m not the only person dealing with these feelings around the holiday times,” Megan wrote. “I see a lot of my hotties checking on me In my dm’s asking how I am and just showing me a lot of love and it really made me get emotional. I’m definitely still in a bad place when it comes to the topic of my mother and great grandmother but they raised me to be strong so I’m going to continue to be strong and make them proud of me. I know that pain is temporary and I’m going to continue to get better and grow into the woman my mother knew I could be!”

On Monday, a video surfaced of a fan in Nigeria presenting Megan Thee Stallion with a piece of artwork that she created in honor of Ms. Holly. Megan began to tear up as the artist, Emma Odumade, explained the meaning behind the portrait.

A fan in Nigeria made Megan an art piece in honor of her mother, Holly. ?? (via @emmaodumade) pic.twitter.com/XDAymR57hZ — Megan Daily (@HottieSource) December 23, 2019

Better angle that includes the beautiful artwork by @emmaodumade! pic.twitter.com/CJBjQPwnrI — Megan Daily (@HottieSource) December 24, 2019

We are sending our love and prayers out to Megan Thee Stallion during this time!