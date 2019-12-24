Lori Harvey Reminds Future She’s A Dime In These Instagram Glam Shots

Lori Harvey is dreaming of a white Christmas.

The model looked totally unfazed — and gorgeous while doing so — as her boyfriend’s baby mama drama makes headlines in the tabloids. After weeks of dropping clues on social media and leaving fans guessing if they were or they weren’t, Lori Harvey and Future finally confirmed at the end of last month that they are, in fact, an item. The relationship became publicly official when the “Jumpin on a Jet” rapper posted a pic of his lady to his Instagram Story with the caption, “Flawless.” Awww! Prior to that, Lori had been a guest of honor at Future’s 36th birthday party.

But even though things are going well in Future’s current relationship, that doesn’t mean his past partners aren’t trying to interfere. The Atlanta native has 6 confirmed children by several different women, with two additional women now claiming that he is the father of their respective children. Cindy Parker and Eliza Seraphin have taken DNA tests that show their children have a 99.9% chance of being biological siblings and have now submitted the tests to the court.

Lori, meanwhile, remains unaffected by all this, treating it as mere background noise. The 22-year-old got all dolled up in a tight-fighting white dress with a set of diamonds around her neck. Clutching a white Chanel purse that matches perfectly with the little strapless number, Miss Harvey teased her IG followers that this was her way of getting into the holiday spirit.

“Going Christmas shopping… what’s on your wishlist?” She asked. Can you even blame most of the more than 2,000 commenters from responding “you” when she looks as fine as she does in those shots?!

Recent reports claimed that Lori had moved out of the home belonging to her parents, Steve and Marjorie Harvey, and into the Los Angeles penthouse apartment owned by Future. So perhaps she’ll be under his tree this year.