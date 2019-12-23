Love & Hip Hop: Erica Mena Compares Safaree’s Leaked Eggplant To DaBaby, Big Mistake

Remember when Kanye West told the world that Beyoncé had the greatest album of all time? Well, we’ve now reached a new level.

Over the weekend, DaBaby became the latest celebrity to feature in a sex scandal as a video featuring his eggplant went viral. The clip included a nude man and his member jamming to “Animal” by the North Carolina rapper, leading many Twitter users to assume that it was him. The nudes scored quite a reaction on the social network, with many needing a cold shower and even some morning after pills after viewing the video. By the time DaBaby responded to the incident on Sunday morning, his name had been trending on Twitter for hours, and half the world had seen his supposed junk. In his own tweet, the 28-year-old claimed that the man meat was actually not his as “Ion send nudes.”

ion send nudes. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) December 22, 2019

Despite the fact that the video actually belonged to a male porn star, the leak has now turned into somewhat of a size contest. You’d think that Erica Mena may have been embarrassed by her husband, Safaree Samuel’s, mini Safaree going viral last year, but instead, the expectant mother thinks that DaBaby could learn a few things from that nude leak.

“YO DA BABY, I’M REALLY HAPPY FOR YOU, MY HOMEGIRLS GROUP CHAT WILL LET YOU FINISH, BUT MY HUSBAND HAS ONE OF THE BEST NUDE LEAKE OF ALL TIME.!” pic.twitter.com/bE2BlOyhCK — Erica Mena Samuels (@iamErica_Mena) December 22, 2019

Paraphrasing Kanye’s speech when he interrupted Taylor’s win at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Erica tweeted, “YO DA BABY, I’M REALLY HAPPY FOR YOU, MY HOMEGIRLS GROUP CHAT WILL LET YOU FINISH, BUT MY HUSBAND HAS ONE OF THE BEST NUDE LEAKE OF ALL TIME.”

As for the Love & Hip Hop star, he previously called the leak one of his greatest regrets of all time. “Having a daughter, I would hope that she wouldn’t go Google my name one day and see a picture of my meat hanging out,” he said when asked on The Real if he has any regrets as fatherhood approaches. “So if there was something I could take back — I didn’t do it though!”

Who do you think won?

