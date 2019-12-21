Gucci Mane Living His Best Life In Jamaica With Keyshia Ka’oir, Set For Popcaan’s Unruly Fest

Gucci Mane is living his best life in Jamaica thanks to his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir Davis.

The hip hop power couple touched down in Jamaica yesterday ahead of Popcaan’s Unruly Fest tonight in St. Thomas. Keyshia Ka’oir made it a duty to visit her family in St. Thomas and showed Gucci Mane and her fans where she was born. It’s still not clear if Gucci will be performing on stage at Unruly Fest, but sources told Urban Islandz that he will be in attendance. New York rapper Casanova is also slated to perform at the annual event. There are also some chatters that newly crowned Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh, will make an appearance at the event, although we don’t know in what capacity.

As for Gucci Mane, he kicked off his morning with breakfast in bed, which is some Jamaican favorite, ackee and saltfish, curry chicken, boil banana, fried dumplings, and fried plantains. Keyshia Ka’oir also shared a video of herself yesterday, taking over a jerk pan in the streets as they chow down some jerk chicken.

Gucci revealed that they will be in Jamaica for 12 days until the new year.

Gucci Mane’s new album, East Atlanta Santa 3, is now out on all streaming services. The project packed some bangers and includes guest features from Kranium, Asian Doll, Quavo, and Rich The Kid. Of course, there is also the single, “12 Days of Christmas.”