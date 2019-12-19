Rihanna and Her Father Ronald Fenty Quietly Settled Lawsuit

Rihanna and her dad Ronald Fenty are currently involved in an ongoing lawsuit, but the Bajan singer wants to settle things privately.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Rihanna was forced to take legal action against her father, who was accused of exploiting their family name (which Rihanna made famous) and brand. RiRi, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, has had a very busy and successful last couple of years. While the singer hasn’t released an album since “ANTI” in February 2016, the Bajan pop singer still managed to earn the title of the highest-paid female musician.

That alone should speak volumes about the successes that Rihanna’s Fenty brand has seen right across the board from her clothing line to her lingerie to her popular cosmetics line. According to court documents obstained by The Blast, Rihanna’s dad, who owns Fenty Entertainment, had been soliciting business deals with the Fenty name and even booked the singer for a 15-date tour in South America without her knowledge or consent. This means that Ronald Fenty basically was giving the impression that he has the authority to act on his daughter’s behalf though his company Fenty Entertainment is in no way affiliated to the famous singer. Mr. Fenty ignored several cease and desist letters from Riri’s legal team.

New reports suggest that Rihanna is not interested in having a nasty court battle with her dad. Even though he claims he was the first to use his family name for Fenty Entertainment and has proceeded to exploit the brand regardless of being denied the trademark by USPTO, Rihanna is still trying to settle things privately and amicably. According to Hot New Hip Hop, court documents state that Rihanna has advised her father that she is available for mediation on March 18 or March 19 next year.

The good news is since the lawsuit was initially filed, Rihanna and her dad reunited at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados this year, so the two are on good terms as far as we know. Hopefully, the singer can get her wish of a quiet settlement and avoid trial.