Nick Cannon Calls Eminem ‘KKK Of This Generation’ In Savage New Diss Track “Canceled”

Eminem is the “KKK of this generation,” according to Nick Cannon in his 3rd diss track “The Invitation Canceled.”

Even though Nick Cannon recently awarded himself the win in what is supposed to be a rap battle between him and Eminem, the comedian has re-entered the lonely competition. Nick released a whole diss track calling Eminem a racist for 4 minutes and 46 seconds. ICYMI, Nick Cannon, and Eminem reignited their decade-long feud this year even though neither of them are with the woman that was in the middle of it all. The former TV host mentioned that during the thick of his feud with Em he “almost put hands” on the Detroit rapper. However, Eminem refuted that last month in his collaboration with Fat Joe and Mary J Blige for Joe’s album “Family Ties.” In the song “Lord Above” which has been streamed millions of times, Eminem assured us that Nick “not goin’ do sh*t.”

That’s when Nick decided to send an “Invitation” to Eminem in the form of a diss track. I have to say, Nick’s perseverance is unmatched. The comedian released a second diss track before accepting (or so we thought) that Em was not going to respond. This was when Nick claimed that he won, and it’s “back to regularly scheduled programs.” Well, that lasted for about a week. Today Nick released his latest diss track called “Invitation Canceled” and Nick really pulled out all the receipts for this one. Perhaps Nick had all the diss tracks already saved up, and he just couldn’t bring himself to retire from the war before unleashing them all.

In the song that has gone viral, Nick sampled in an old controversial track from Eminem that was leaked by a media outlet in 2003 where he raps, “Black girls are b***s/Black girls are dumb.” The thing is Eminem apologized for the racist lyrics like 25 years ago, but to new ears, this is an abomination. Also, let’s not forget that the rapper allegedly dated Mariah Carey, who is half black and the reason these two started going at it in the first place. Is that irony? Clearly, Nick’s strategy here is to: 1. Rally a team of offended fans behind him. 2. Force Eminem to respond to the diss track or at least address the controversial comments again with an apology.

If you manage to listen past the first 2 minutes when the beat finally drops, you eventually hear Nick saying, “I’ ma slay you for my sisters, cousins, daughters, and mamas” in response to Eminem’s voice repeating the racist remarks. “Our queens don’t need your racism/You the KKK of this generation/Okkk did I take it too far?” Nick raps. He went on to name drop some historical figures like Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King, Rosetta Tharpe, Angela Davis, and more claiming that his song is for them.

At the end of it all, Nick stops rapping and delivers a verbal message over the track. “You heard him,” Nick said. “That’s how he feel about us, you just gonna keep letting that ride?” Leaving us with a figure of rhetoric is a wise strategy, Nick. However, some would say the fact that he even has the distasteful sample in the song is actually glorifying the remarks rather than admonishing them. If no one expected Eminem to respond before, the pressure is now on. Do you think these old receipts are a low blow from Cannon?