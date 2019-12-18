Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Biological Breaks Silence, Says He Is Safer In Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s biological father has broken his silence on his sentencing.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s sentence was recently laid down by the courts, and its effects are already taking shape in the resurfacing of his biological father. While there was little to no mention of Tekashi’s biological father during the high profile trial against his Nine Trey Bloods member, he is now coming forward to let his thought on the fact his son will be out in approximately a year be known. He mentioned that he thinks his son will be safer behind bars instead of out on the streets. “But I feel glad that he is safe in there, you know what I mean, because in there nothing gonna happen.”

“Outside, you know they are gonna try to kill him. Cause all the stuff that he was saying, you guys know already, I don’t have to explain,” he mentioned to reporters outside of the courthouse.

“It’s a scary situation, he’s a target, he’s a target, he cannot hide. His face, tattoos, 69 [sixty-nine], he can’t go nowhere else,” he commented about the rapper’s ability to be filtered into the witness protection program.

6ix9ine has a $10 million record deal, which awaits his release from prison. Therefore, the rapper will be back in the studio and on tour upon his release. In light of this, the rapper will not be placed int the witness protection service; therefore, he should need a larger security detail.

A lot of commenters are asking where was he when his son was being put through the wringer, claiming that he is now stepping into the spotlight because he is now clout chasing.

Tekashi regularly spoke of the loss of his step-father at an early age. He mentioned that his step-father was basically the main male figure in his life, and his death took a negative toll on his life. 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison after which he will have to serve 5 years of supervised release.