Gucci Mane’s ‘East Atlanta Santa 3’ Arrives Friday, Drops “Jingle Bales” Single

It’s shaping up to be a Gucci Christmas this season.

Laflare, aka Gucci Mane, recently took to his Instagram account to announce the coming of the third installment in the East Atlanta Santa project. The post he shared showed the cover art for the project, which has a caricature of Gucci looking fly in a modified Santa suit and a lot of bling. Gucci captioned the post, “New Album this Friday #EastAtlantaSanta3 12/20 He Returns.” This would be the third project from Gucci Mane for 2019 as he previously dropped Delusion Of Grandeur and Woptober II. The first installment of East Atlanta Santa was released on December 25, 2014, a year later East Atlanta Santa 2: The Night Guwop Stole X-Mas was released on December 25, 2015, 2016 saw The Return of East Atlanta Santa, and now Gucci is back at it for 2019.

Gucci Mane went full promo mode earlier this week when he took to the streets of New York to spread his Christmas cheer and compete in SantaCon. He donned a white fur jacket, shades, a red turtleneck, and a Santa Claus hat as he dripped through the streets of New York. He quickly gained a following on the street as curious female onlookers began noticing him. While he was not the only Santa, he was clearly the most fly.

The previous installment of the project, The Return of East Atlanta Santa, saw production and features from big names such as Bryson Tiller, Drake, Travis Scott, Zaytoven, Metro Boomin, Oz, and Murda Beatz. The project peaked at number 7 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums (Billboard), number 16 on US Billboard 200, and 44 on the Canadian Albums chart.

We await the release of East Atlanta Santa 3 to see how this project stacks up against the others.

Gucci Mane also has dropped the first single from the project called “Jingle Bales.” Listen to it below.