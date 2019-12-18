Diddy Taps To Receive 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be the next honoree for the Grammy Salute to Industry Icon in 2020.

Diddy has been in the music industry for a very very long time – longer than I’ve been alive. Some would say this award is long overdue. According to Rap-Up, Diddy will be honored during the annual Recording Academy and Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala the day before the 2019 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy said in a statement that “We’re thrilled to announce that three-time Grammy winner and multi-hyphenate Sean’ @Diddi’ Combs is the 2020 Grammys Salute to Industry Icons honoree!”

Davis, a co-host of the pre-Grammy Gala, also said in a statement that “It’s personally so gratifying that Sean’ Puffy’ Combs is this year’s icon. He fully deserves this wonderful recognition,” he said. “From his past innovative and creative contributions right from the very inception of the hip hop revolution, to his many memorable appearances at the pre-Grammy Gala as both speaker and performer, it’s all come full circle. I couldn’t be happier for Sean as a dear friend and colleague.”

Diddy recently celebrated his 50th birthday with a lavish star-studded bash. Though Diddy’s birthday was technically in November, the record producer and entrepreneur said he would be celebrating all year round. What better way to continue celebrating and to start off the new year right than with a Grammy award that honors you as a trailblazer.

Previous honorees of the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons include JAY-Z, Lucian Grainge, Berry Gordy, David Geffen, and the most recent awardee, Clarence Avant. Diddy is a three-time Grammy winner who has a career record of 5 number 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits and 15 top ten hits. He also secured multiple Platinum records during his 25-year run and delivered 4 studio albums, all of which went number 1 or 2 in the US.