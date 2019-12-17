The Game Details How Michael Jackson Intervened In 50 Cent Beef

The Game details how Michael Jackson once tried to get him to squashed his beef with 50 Cent.

The Game shared a conversation he had with Michael Jackson over a decade ago in thick of the feud between him and 50 Cent. The Game and 50 Cent have a long and rocky history. The two rappers were both members of the G-Unit hip-hop clan in the early 2000s, but a rift between them would soon spawn over 100 diss tracks, people getting shot, and apparently Michael Jackson stepping in to help settle the squabble. In The Game’s 2009 song “Better On The Other Side,” which was a tribute to Michael Jackson, the rapper mentioned that MJ called him up to try to squash the beef. Recently, during an interview with HipHopDX, Game recalled the phone call that came as a surprise while he was on tour in Canada.

“That was weird as f*ck. It’s like, this ain’t how I wanna meet Michael Jackson or talk to Michael Jackson,” the rapper said in the interview. The Game recalls that a man with an accent, possibly and English accent, contacted him and told him that Michael wanted to speak with him. After holding for about 7-10 minutes, the King of Pop was on the other end of the line. “I kinda felt like Mike was on some lame sh*t. Like, who sent you type sh*t, but at the same time it was like, you know that voice Michael Jackson’s voice that you hear. Like, that n*gga wasn’t talking like that. It was like, lowkey deep. You could still tell it was Michael Jackson but it was more like… it was like regular,” Game recalls.

The rapper says that Michael Jackson first talked about being a fan of his music, even quoting some of his lyrics as evidence. After buttering him up for a minute, MJ got to the point of the phone call, which was to express his desire to see The Game and 50 Cent reunited. “I think that you and Fifty did great work,” MJ said, according to Game. “It would be a travesty if the world never got to hear you guys again. Would you be open to having a conversation and squashing that beef and doing something for my album?” he asked.

The former G-Unit rapper was stunned by the King of Pop’s request. “For your album?” Game asked. Jackson went on to reiterate, “Yeah, I want you and Fifty on my album.” Unfortunately, that dream was never realized because of the unhealthy discord between The Game and Fifty. “At that time I was so in it with Fifty I actually hated Fifty,” Game told HipHopDX. “I wanted to kill him at that time. He probably had the same mutual feelings for me. That’s where Mike lost me. In my head, I was just not open to doing that. I can’t remember how we ended the conversation or whatnot. I didn’t tell Mike ‘No,’ but it never came to fruition.”

Fifty and Game reportedly settled the feud in August 2016 at the Ace of Diamonds strip club in Los Angeles in August 2016 – maybe it’s something about naked women that makes you realize that there is more to life. Either way, fans were glad to see that the beef was squashed after 12 whole years. Too bad Michael didn’t live to see it.