Tekashi 6ix9ine Permanently Banned From ‘The Breakfast Club’ Charlamagne & DJ Envy Speak

Tekashi 6ix9ine is no longer welcomed to The Breakfast Club even if he is released from jail tomorrow.

After conflicting reports regarding Tekashi 6ix9ine’s release date have been circling the internet this week, it seems that 6ix9ine’s team is confident that the incarcerated rapper will be seeing freedom very soon. According to Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, Tekashi’s management has already been reaching out to high-profile news and media outlets to set up interviews for him. The Breakfast Club is an obvious first stop for 6ix9ine’s unorthodox press tour, after having already granted the radio show two now-infamous interviews.

However, it seems this time around The Breakfast Club trio is uninterested in catching up with Tekashi. Speaking about the issue on their show, the hosts revealed that 6ix9ine’s team has already reached out to them, and they have expressed their disinterest in setting up an interview.

While DJ Envy cited Tekashi’s inauthentic attempts at street cred as a reason for not giving him a platform upon his release, Angela Yee suggested that 6ix9ine focus on his story of redemption, possibly taking his inspiration from Kanye West’s more recent approach to music and publicity.

Charlamagne explained that he worries about the message they would send by interviewing the disgraced rapper, saying, “It doesn’t feel like there’s been any accountability on his part and it would be irresponsible of us to empower that dysfunction.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine has gained quite the reputation in his short career, using gang affiliation for clout and even identifying as a member of opposing gangs at different points in his journey to gain street cred. When all his extracurricular activities inevitably got him caught up with the law, he quickly turned on his fellow gang members and cooperated with federal authorities in exchange for a reduced sentence. Now that 6ix9ine is known as the ultimate snitch, it is unclear how he will remain safe without accepting witness protection while attempting to continue his music career.

69, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, will be sentenced in a New York court tomorrow (December 18). The Brooklyn native is hoping that the judge will sentenced him to time served and let him walked free. Nevertheless, he is facing up to 37 years in prison for 8 charges that he previously pled guilty to.