Ralo Pushes Back At Fans Criticizing His Lil Woody Linkup Amid The YSL Case

Ralo is not letting fans stop him from connecting with Lil Woody.

The Atlanta rapper pushes back at fans’ criticizing him for linking up with Woody following the YSL Rico case. You can recall Lil Woody, real name Kenneth Copeland, famously testified in Young Thug’s YSL trial last year and got a lot of flack from the hip-hop community for it. He was also branded a snitch and appears to be no longer on speaking terms with other YSL affiliates.

READ: YSL Woody Celebrates Young Thug’s Prison Release Despite Testifying For Prosecutors

Perhaps Lil Woody has turned a new page since his controversial testimony because at least one local rapper, Ralo, has forgiven him, while everyone else is creating distance between themselves and him. While Ralo put the testimony behind him, fans haven’t yet forgotten and resorted to criticizing him on social media for his relationship with Woody.

Ralo is now pushing back by questioning blind loyalty in hip-hop and whether or not those criticizing him actually know the full story behind what happened.

READ: YSL Woody Issued Emotional Apology To Young Thug: ‘I’ll Never Forgive Myself’

“How do every n—a in the city hate a man that rides around the whole city on a 4 wheeler without a helmet?” Ralo wrote in a post on his Instagram Story, seemingly hinting that if Lil Woody did what fans suggest he did then his life would be in danger. “And when one of yawl ever grow the balls to step on him ‘I STILL WONT RESPECT YOU CUZ YOU TOOK TOO LONG.'”

Perhaps things are a bit more complex than what Ralo is laying out, but as for Woody, he is living his best life since testifying in the YSL Rico trial. Woody testified for the prosecution, which proved to be problematic for their case against Young Thug, one of the longest trials in Georgia’s history. Woody’s displayed erratic behaviors on the witness stand and even, at one point, tried to ask Young Thug a question about Rich Homie Quan.

“Thug, did you have an issue with Rich Homie,” he asked. Thugger couldn’t help but laugh when he realized what was happening in court.

Lil Woody has since done numerous interviews defending himself from backlash from his testimony.