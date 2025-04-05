Drake Was Trolling Kendrick Lamar With “NOKIA” Video, Says DJ Akademiks

DJ Akademiks weighs in on Drake’s “Nokia” video, saying The Boy was trolling Kendrick Lamar.

Drake is back at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week thanks to his new “Nokia” video. Hip-hop fans are loving the track, and it seems the music video is causing a little stir on social media, with some folks suggesting that Drizzy was back to trolling Kendrick Lamar.

It’s safe to say that if Drake or Kendrick Lamar releases new music it is going to spark debates online. These are the two biggest rappers in the game currently, and it so happens that they are also rivals. The Drake versus Kendrick Lamar beef has been dominating hip-hop since last year, and even though they are not currently trading diss records, subliminal shots are being thrown from both sides.

DJ Akademiks, who has developed a reputation for being Drake’s sidekick, shared that the Toronto rapper went straight at trolling K.Dot in the video, and he could be right. Akademiks admitted that neither Drake nor Kendrick can’t seem to get over the beef despite it being over almost a year.

“Yo, these two are gonna be tied together like Siamese twins,” AK said on his Livestream. “Like Dot can’t get over it, Drake can’t get over it neither. They can’t get over each other. It’s not one sided.”

Clearly, DJ Akademiks is not alone in theorizing that the video is a direct response to K.Dot. Some fans also pointed out another aspect of the video where Drake cast NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander seemingly as a response to Kendrick including DeMar DeRozan in the infamous “Not Like Us” video.

Akademiks reacts to NOKIA MUSIC VIDEO and notices Drake was trolling Kendrick the entire video pic.twitter.com/fAa8BhL8QG — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) April 1, 2025

Drake is suing Universal Music Group, UMG, over “Not Like Us” over allegations that the label unfairly marketed and profited off one of its artists at the expense of the other. The Canadian rapper’s legal team is asking a court to grant them access to Kendrick Lamar’s record deal in their efforts to win the case.