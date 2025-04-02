Sean Paul Addresses Explosive Confrontation With TikToker Over ‘Jacket’ Allegations

Sean Paul says he was hurt by “jecket” allegations made on social media by a TikToker before their run-in.

Earlier this year, rumors started circulating that a famous Jamaican entertainer and a famous sports personality found out via DNA tests that they were not the father of their children. The identities of the two celebrities were not named in the reports published in local newspapers, which resulted in a lot of names being thrown around on social media.

Sean Paul’s name was one of the names being attached to the allegation on social media, and at least one TikToker found out the hard way after pushing the gossip involving the dancehall legend. It turns out that the social media personality came face to face with SP at an event and got to experience a side of the artist fans never see.

The “Temperature” deejay recently sat down for an interview with BBC 1Xtra’s Seani B, where he spoke about the incident.

“Something gwaan weh day where me want step in a the building and say suck yuh mada,” SP said. “He did draw me out and I never mentioned the man name not once. But he did draw me out, and if he did draw me out the real way, it would be a court case and could be a hospital bill.”

Sean Paul laments that it was well over a week after the unnamed TikToker started the allegation about him, but he had to address it because it was aimed at his family. “A week past and me never say anything to anybody, me never say nothing to none a me peeps or anybody around and me and me family sit down,” he shared.

“Then me go a waan dance and turn around and a bredda say see the p*** deh. When mi look this guy is over mi, ‘How you doing. How you doing?’ wid him drink. Me say, ‘How yuh mean, how me doing? Mi nuh know yuh bro. Guh weh nuh man and move from yah.’ Suh him draw mi out dah way deh. Di reason being bro, if me see you and yuh seh dat bout mi, don’t look in a me face and talk bout how you doing,” the Jamaican deejay added.

Sean Paul did not directly address the jacket allegation as he didn’t want to give it more oxygen. However, Usain Bolt recently addressed similar allegations against him in an interview he did a few weeks ago.