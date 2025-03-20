Alkaline Secures His Legacy In “Earn Your Way” Visual

Alkaline debuts his new video “Earn Your Way” as he looks to cement his dancehall legacy.

The dancehall veteran has been steadily releasing new music over the past year despite some fans debating on whether he “dropp-off” or not. On Thursday (March 20), Alkaline dropped the visual for his new song “Earn Your Way,” a signal that he is showing no signs of slowing down. The song was originally released in January of this year and has since reached fewer than one million views on YouTube.

“Real talk mi a tell yuh dawg, Never could a spen weh we dah wah dem time deh but we evolve, 2 Mill loose change you hear dat,” Alka deejay while seemingly taking a jab at Vybz Kartel, who at the time shared that he spent two million dollars on a new house in Jamaica. “If yuh wah fi play ye, If yuh wah fi play (how it is, wah fi play), Inna dis ya trade ya fi earn yuh way ya,” he spits.

In the meantime, Alkaline will be returning to Jamaica with his New Rules Festival on July 5 this year after a few years of not hosting the event in Jamaica. The show will be held at a new venue, this time at the Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium. Alkaline says he is thrilled to bring the show to Trelawny, the birthplace of his mother.

His management team has yet to announce the lineup for the event.