Bounty Killer Gets His US Visa Reinstated After 15 Years

Bounty Killer is back on U.S. soil after getting his visa reinstated after 15 years.

The dancehall legend was among several Jamaican artists whose United States visas were revoked for unknown reasons two decades ago. Some artists lost their visas due to issues with gay rights groups, while others remained a mystery. Bounty Killer was one of those artists who stated that they weren’t sure what led to their travel documents being revoked back then.

That is now water under the bridge since Bounty Killer touched down in Florida on Tuesday (March 18) via a private jet with his team and his immigration lawyer. Killer shared a photo of himself seated comfortably while reflecting on his journey.

“God is the greatest all the times despite how it may seem like in March 2010 my visa was revoked for what reasons up until this day is unknown fast forward 15yrs later today March 2025 I arrived in the states with no hassle the greatest thing I never had to beg bend or bow i stayed true to myself vigilant and resilient,” he wrote.

Bounty Killer also thanked his attorney, Bridgette M. Bennett, for working on his case, writing, “Thanks for all the well wishes and congratulations but y’all say hello the Wonder Woman who works the wonders my wonderful attorney @ReggaeVisaLawyer the most fast effective and efficient service if she solves my case who’s own she can’t fix check her out folks all the fans go tell her thanks now.”

Since making the announcement on Instagram, Bounty Killer has been getting a lot of shout-outs from fellow artists like Baby Cham, I-Octane, Konshens, Safaree, Shaggy, Kiprich, Vybz Kartel, Busy Signal, Dexta Daps, Demarco, Stacious, Teejay, and Christopher Martin.

Moments after his arrival in Miami, Bounty Killer visited DJ Khaled at his estate, where the two are expected to lay down some new songs. “Fifteen years Bounty Killer hasn’t been in the States in Miami in 15 years,” Khaled said in a video of himself and the dancehall legend. “Warlord has return Miami unnu better come hire me,” Killer said while laughing.