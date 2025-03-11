Rihanna Claps Back At Fan Who Criticized Her Son’s Names RZA and Riot

Rihanna wasn’t in the mood to let a fan speak ill about her son’s names, RZA and Riot.

Rihanna is very protective of her children, and one social media troll learned that the hard way this week. Rihanna shared a photo of herself showing the moment she became a mother in celebration of International Women’s Day. She shared a collage from the delivery room when she gave birth to both her sons.

“by far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles!” RiRI wrote. “And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses… don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

While a lot of fans tributed her for how she handled herself during her mommy era, one fan ignored the beautiful photos and resorted to chiding her for naming her sons RZA and Riot. “I hate their names so bad,” the commenter wrote. Rihanna quickly clapped back in the comments on the posts by The Shade Room, writing, “ok Tatiana.”

While this is a less explosive clapback than what we’re used to from Rihanna, it was enough to ignite her fans (Navy) to go after the commenter. Some fans erupted in laughter, while others called out the female fan for her comment. “You don’t have to like their names. They’re not your children. You don’t have to be nasty,” one RiRi fan wrote. Another added, “lol yall gone learn to leave Rihanna alone. They aren’t your babies! We all hate your name that your parents gave you.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky named their son RZA after Wu-Tang Clan rapper of the same name. RiRi recently shared that it was Pharrell Williams who gave them the name Riot for their second son. Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, shared that the couple plans to name their third child after him in tribute for his work to get a not guilty verdict in his assault case.

Rihanna has been in celebratory mode since last month when her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, was acquitted in a Los Angeles courtroom for allegedly shooting and injuring his former A$AP alum, Relli. The Harlem rapper is still taking a victory lap and is currently in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week event.