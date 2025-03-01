Singer Angie Stone Dead At 63 In Tragic Car Accident

Angie Stone has died at the age of 63.

The legendary singer, who was a member of the hip-hop group The Sequence, was killed in a horrific car accident on Saturday (March 1). Multiple sources confirmed that Angie Stone was a passenger in a Sprinter van involved in an accident on Interstate 36 highway in Montgomery County, Alabama. Sources say the Van flipped several times before being hit by a tractor-trailer.

According to TMZ, Angie Stone’s rep, Deborah R. Champagne, confirmed her passing on Saturday afternoon, stating that the accident took place following a performance in Montgomery, Alabama, early Saturday morning.

Angie Stone rose to fame in the late 1970s as a member of the hip-hop trio The Sequence. She later became a member of the R&B trio Vertical Hold in the 1990s before going solo in the late 1990s. After signing a record deal with Arista Records, Stone released her solo debut album, Black Diamond, in 1999, which received critical acclaim. She released her second album, Mahogany Soul, in 2001, which spawned one of her biggest early hits, “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.”

Angie Stone released her third album, Stone Love, in 2004 and her fourth, The Art of Love & War, in 2007, which became her first No. 1 album on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Angie Stone’s most recent album, Love Language, was released in 2023, which showcases her longevity in music.

Stone also dabbled in acting in the 2000s, with appearances in films like The Hot Chick, The Fighting Temptations, and Caught on Tape. The singer is getting an outpouring of tributes from the hip-hop community, with stars and fans paying homage to her legendary career.

Angie Stone is survived by her two children, son Michael and daughter Diamond, and two grandchildren. She was age 63 at the time of her passing.