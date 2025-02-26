Masicka and French Montana Reps Jamaica “Whites (Remix)” Video

Dancehall great Masicka linked with French Montana on the remix for his hit “Whites.”

The two artists joined forces recently to remix the song, which was one of the biggest dancehall tracks last year, and now they released a music video for the single. The 3-minute cut was directed by Tnonc and Aka Ruppi while the song was produced by Dunwell.

The gritty video shows Masicka and French Montana showcasing their expensive jewelry and brandishing weapons while being surrounded by their crew. The two deejays donned Jamaica flag bandanas covering their faces.

“Feel no remorse, Rich long time, quarter million off a chorus, Kingston in a rip top, 100 in a ziplock, Heard he can’t go back to his hood, They banned him like TikTok,” Montana raps.

Masicka has been having an impressive run in dancehall over the past few years, and last year was yet another monumental year for the Genahsyde deejay, perhaps only overshadowed by the newly released Vybz Kartel. “Whites” was one of his biggest songs of 2024 and perhaps the biggest dancehall song of the year.

Masicka also had some big songs like “Trophies,” “All Over Again,” “Who Fi Stop We,” “20 Matic,” and “Hit & Run” with Shenseea. The Portmore deejay is also still basking in the success of his album, Generation Of Kings.