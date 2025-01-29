50 Cent Offload On A$AP Relli For Testifying Against A$AP Rocky

50 Cent is not a fan of A$AP Relli testifying against his former crew member A$AP Rocky in a case that could send the latter to prison for years.

A$AP Rocky is on trial for allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli in an incident in 2021. The two rappers reportedly got into a fight in Los Angeles, and Rocky allegedly pulled a gun and shot at Relli, grazing him on his finger. The Harlem rapper was arrested and slapped with firearm charges, a move his alleged victim celebrated.

Interestingly, A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, took the witness stand on Tuesday of this week to testify against Rocky, telling the court that he felt like his life was threatened. He has been getting hammered by Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s fans on social media since his testimony went viral. A clip showing a portion of the alleged confrontation between the two men also went viral after it was played in court.

50 Cent got wind of Relli’s testimony and has since called him out suggesting he has ulterior motives. “Man I hope Rockie [sic] alright this fool just want some money, we seen this movie before, it’s a re-run, sucker a-s ninja smh,” Fifty wrote on Instagram while sharing the clip.

50 Cent isn’t the only person criticizing Relli for his testimony. Still, he has been getting some support from some fans on social media. “The fact that y’all are more upset with the victim testifying that with the person who fire the gun is insane, this man could’ve lost his life before of that hot headed idiot give him a break,” one fan wrote.

A$AP Relli detailed in court the series of events that led to him being grazed by a bullet from a weapon that A$AP Rocky pulled during their dispute. Relli claimed that he and Rocky were on a three-way call with A$AP Bari days before the confrontation. However, he said things reached a boiling point when Rocky kept calling him the day before the incident, but he was sleeping.

Relli shared that after Rocky texted him, “Let’s get to it … stop ducking my calls,” the rapper asked for the address he was staying at in Hollywood. Relli said he shared the address, and the rapper later showed up with two men, and that’s when an argument broke out and a gun came into play.

If convicted, A$AP Rocky could be sent to prison for up to ten years. Rocky also declined a plea deal from prosecutors, saying it would end his rap career.