Wack 100 and Adam22 Swap Wives and Filmed It Leaving Fans Cringe

Wack 100 and Adam22 say they swapped wives and made a video of it leaving some fans on social media rolling their eyes.

Wack 100 and Adam22 are two of the most controversial figures in hip-hop media as they often made headlines for things outside of their views about things happening in the culture. This one might take the cake as some fans deemed it outlandish even for the two pundits as controversial as they are. It’s so out that some fans are calling them cap for even suggesting it.

Wack 100, who is an artist manager for artists like Tekashi 6ix9ine and Blueface, apparently has a business relationship with Adam22, who runs No Jumper. Wack recently went viral over allegations that a man who resembles him was beaten and stripped naked outside of the No Jumper studios. It was later revealed that Wack wasn’t the man who was beaten but was involved in the beating.

Perhaps the two have been looking for ways to get creative in making content. Last weekend, Wack 100 and Adam22 claimed that they swapped wives for an evening and the results of it were documented on video. Adam22 shared a photo of himself with Wack and their wives Lena The Plug and Rekeita Bradford Jones.

“I was scared to let Wack get his hands on my wife but now that it’s all said and done I’m not sure why I was tripping!” he wrote. “We had a blast. And as far as @r_ann_b let’s just say she gave me the ride of a lifetime! Tune in Sunday to hear us reflect on the wildest night of our lives!”

Wack 100’s wife made a movie with Adam 22 after they swapped wives ?? pic.twitter.com/BALf5ldVUc — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) January 12, 2025

Wack 100 and Adam22 likely don’t care what their fans are thinking as long as they consume their content, but that didn’t stop some fans from crucifying them on Instagram. “Adam should be where diddy is cause he is throwing the real freak offs and Wack should promptly be arrested for entertaining this shenanigans too,” one fan wrote. Some folks blamed them for the Los Angeles wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes and left 24 people dead over the past week.