DL Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer Says Diddy Didn’t Totally Ruined Baby Oil For Black Community

D.L. Hughley and Cedric The Entertainer weigh in on the baby oil debate following recent rumors about Diddy.

The two legendary comedians say the rap mogul didn’t completely ruin baby oil for the black community despite creating a stigma around the American household staple. Federal agents reportedly removed approximately 1,000 bottles of baby oil from one of his homes raided earlier this year. Coupled with the other serious allegations he is facing, including sex trafficking, it creates an unwanted stigma around the household items.

Memes and jokes have been flooding social media since the allegation surfaced, with black Twitter particularly taking a vested interest in it. The jokes have reached a point where even folks who used baby oil for other than the reasons Diddy allegedly used it are afraid to let anyone else find out they have it around. However, D.L. Hughley and Cedric The Entertainer say baby oil isn’t totally ruined by the Bad Boy rap mogul.

A TMZ photographer caught up with the two comedians recently in Beverly Hills and asked them about where the black community stands right now regarding baby oil. “I gotta have some man,” Cedric said when asked if black folks still keep baby oil around the house after Diddy put so much stigma on it.

D.L. Hughley says he doesn’t use baby oil anymore but says people can still use it as long as there are no drugs in it. “You can if it has aloe vera in it instead of drugs,” he said. “If it has aloe vera instead of drugs you will be alright.” When asked if he used baby oil, Hughley said, “Not now and I never used it again.”

D.L. Hughley previously roasted Diddy over the allegations while mentioning Nick Cannon. “Like, he went from a private jet to a bike,” Hughley said. “Hey, man, I haven’t trusted Puffy [Diddy] since he came up with peach Ciroc. Any n—a that come up with peaches and vodka. But remember the prosecutor with the evidence, and the AK-47 with the serial number scratched out?”

“Thousand bottles of baby oil? Nick Cannon got 900 kids, and he ain’t even got a thousand bottles of baby oil. Listen… Nobody has that!” Hughley added in his interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

Diddy was also accused of having “freak off” parties at his mansions and hotels, but his attorney explained that he bought items in bulk from Costco. The Bad Boy Records founder is behind bars at the MDC in Brooklyn as he awaits bail hearing on Friday. His trial date is set for May 2025. If convicted, he could spend decades in prison.