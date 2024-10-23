Dancehall Artist Quick Cook’s Father Shot and Killed

Dancehall star Quick Cook is mourning the death of his father, Michael ‘Ital’ Lumley, who was shot and killed this week.

According to the police report, Lumley was sitting in a yard around 7:15 p.m. on Monday when two armed men alighted from a silver Toyota Axio sedan. The men approached Lumley and fired several shots hitting him in the upper body before fleeing in the waiting car. The injured man was rushed to the Annotto Bay Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The “Active” deejay confirmed the reports that his father was shot and killed in St. Mary by unknown assailants on Monday, October 21. “Never thought I would lose a parent this year,” he wrote. Police have yet to ascertain a motive for the killing, but Quick Cook is dismissing rumors that Lumley was killed as a result of a gang feud.

“This tragic, mi de overseas and get the news and the whole ah my family shake up,” Cook told the Observer while calling his father a local hero.

Quick Cook says his father was a loving dad to his six children, who are currently in disbelief over his killing. The Lumley family has since released a statement refuting that he was killed over a gang feud happening in the community.

“In the wake of this devastating loss, we are disturbed by the false narrative that has been publicly circulated by the authorities, claiming that his death was the result of gang violence and that he was visiting his girlfriend,” the Lumley family said in the statement. “Michael was killed in his home. This misinformation is not only deeply hurtful to our family but also a grave injustice to the legacy of a man who spent his life fostering unity and peace. We categorically refute these claims and call for a speedy, transparent, and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his murder.”