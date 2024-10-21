Beenie Man and Bounty Killer Honored With ‘Order Of Distinction’ OD

Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, and Nadine Sutherland are the two newest recipients of the prestigious “Order Of Distinction” award in Jamaica, the nation’s sixth highest honor.

The dancehall legends attended the Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Honours and Awards on Monday, October 21, looking dapper. Beenie Man, real name Moses Davis, dressed in a black tuxedo and attended the awards ceremony at the National Indoor Sports Arena in Kingston with his fiancee Camille ‘Lee’ McIntosh, and five of his children.

“Honoured and grateful!” Beenie said. “A huge thank you to the Governor General for presenting my OD to me. Also, a heartfelt shoutout to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Honourable Babsy Grange for your unwavering support. Together, we continue to uplift our culture and community.”

Bounty Killer, real name Rodney Price, was dressed in a blue suit while being surrounded by a few members of his team. The Warlord says he was elated to be receiving the honor for his years of contribution to Jamaican culture and dancehall music.

“A huge Thank You Jamaica hard work one of the main keys to success believe work hard and achieve National Award,” Bounty said.

The two dancehall legends received praise from members of the music fraternity including Vybz Kartel, Christopher Martin, Popcaan, I-Octane, Tarrus Riley, Busy Signal, Shaggy, and Stacious.

Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, and Nadine Sutherland received the OD award in the Rank of Officer for their contribution to the development of Jamaican music. Beenie and Bounty are two of the most recognized names in Jamaican music after their meteoric rise to superstardom in the 1990s thanks in part to their rivalry. The two artists have since transitioned from their longstanding rivalry to form friends over the past decade, but their impact on dancehall culture will forever etched in the fabric of Jamaican culture.

Famed Jamaican actress Audrey Reid, who famously played Marcia in the hit Jamaican film, Dancehall Queen, was also honored with the award of OD.