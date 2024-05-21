Cam’ron Speak On Disastrous CNN Interview About Diddy and Cassie

Cam’ron explains why he behaved badly in an interview on CNN about the Diddy and Cassie situation.

Urban Islandz reported last Friday that Diddy shared a video apology following a bombshell video of him brutally assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. The Bad Boy rapper says he is discussed by what he did in the video and blamed it on a dark period in his life, for which he has since gotten help.

Cam’ron, who has been outspoken about the incident on his podcast with Mase, also condemned Diddy for his actions and said he doesn’t support any of the allegations levied against him.

“First of all, everything in the video was egregious,” Cam said while speaking to CNN’s Abby Phillip. “I don’t support all the charges that’s alleged against him. I don’t support any of that — trafficking minors, domestic violence. I’m totally against it. So when I saw the video, yeah, I was kinda upset with it. Being that I know him — he’s not necessarily a friend — but I was upset when I saw it.”

Cam’ron added that he doesn’t know Diddy as a close friend, although he know of him. He also shared that he doesn’t have any personal feelings about the apology and says it doesn’t have anything to do with him. The New York rapper also deflected some of the questions to Mase, who was previously signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records.

“The apology ain’t for me, it’s for Cassie,” Cam said when asked about Diddy’s video apology. “He ain’t do nothing for me. What I think about it don’t matter. You need to ask Cassie if she accepts the apology. I said what I said.”

Some fans criticized the Dipset rapper for even taking the interview, knowing he didn’t want to speak on the matter. Cam’ron later shared the clip on his Instagram with the caption, “F*** they invited me on CNN for?”

On his show, It Is What It Is, Cam’ron shared that he was frustrated with so many questions being about Diddy rather than about the positive work he and Mase have been doing.

“They invited me on the show to talk about what’s going on with Diddy and all that and then my thing about it was Mase and that they didn’t invite me on to talk about how successful our show is and all the positive stuff we do in the community everyday five days a week Mase talks to kids on the zoom call,” Cam said.

“Mase doesn’t usually promote this so am gonna promote this for Mase,” he continues. “Everyday at five o’clock it doesn’t matter what’s going on or what’s happening, where he is at, it could be money involve, or a photo shoot, he stops what he is doing to talk to kids around the world about being positive and doing what they believe in.”

“You call me on CNN for the bulls**t, I’m going to give you the bulls**t, that’s just what’s going to happen. So, we got some free promo, I teased the PinkHorsePower,” the rapper said.

After this disastrous interview, we doubt Cam’ron will again get invited on CNN to talk about anything related to anyone else.