Sukihana Drops JT and Lil Uzi Vert Diss Song, Get Mixed Reaction From Fans

Sukihana takes her beef with JT to the next level with a diss song. The Miami reality TV star turns rapper debut “Cocaine” on Wednesday (May 8), a song in which she takes aim at the former City Girls rapper and her boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert.

This year has been very active with rap beef in both male and female rap, but Drake and Kendrick Lamar are currently dominating the airwaves with a slew of diss records in a type of Clash of the Titans lyrical feud in rap. But the beef between them could get physical as one of Drake’s security officers was shot and seriously injured outside of his mansion in Toronto. Police have yet to make an arrest in that incident. One of his OVO stores in London was also vandalized with “Not Like Us” graffiti, which is the title of Kendrick Lamar’s vicious diss song released over the weekend.

To put things into perspective, Sukihana and JT were previously friends with each other, but they had a falling out after the “Selfish” rapper released her new song “OKAY,” in which Suki questioned if she was being dissed in the track. “She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missin’/ Cheap a** veneers, you stay talkin’ sh*t,” JT raps.

Sukihana felt like she was the target of the crab leg bars and proceeded to call JT out, alleging that she was using cocaine. “Y’all pray for me nothing wrong it’s just Jt lips use to be so white,” she said on X.

In her diss song, she doubles down on the allegation and then proceeds to take a few shots at Lil Uzi Vert. “You ain’t lying when you say you look like a trans, your n***a only f*** wit you because you look like a man,” Suki raps.

In the meantime, fans have been sharing mixed reactions to the diss song, with some folks questioning her angle for the track. “This the same lady who Got arrested for selling coke ? Babe you seems to be getting high off your own supply, pushing the coke narrative and you got locked up on some drug relations is insane,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Suki not in any position to talk about what someone else doing when she be doing a lot of mediocre stuff herself, plus the trans stuff not ain’t it go back in the booth.”

JT also addressed Sukihana on Twitter/X, calling her a flop. This feud may be far from over.