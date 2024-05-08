Skatta Burrell Makes Cameo In Kehlani “After Hours” Video

Dancehall producer Skatta Burrell pops up in the video for Kehlani’s “After Hours,” a song that samples his iconic Coolie Dance Riddim.

Skatta Burrell is further cementing his legacy as one of dancehall’s most prolific producers. One of his most successful riddim productions was the Coolie Dance Riddim, released in 2003 with features from Sizzla, Bounty Killer, Vybz Kartel, Elephant Man, Kiprich, and more. The beat also saw hit songs from Nina Sky and Jabba on “Move Ya Body (Remix)” and Pitbull featuring Lil Jon on “Culo.”

This year, the producer revived the beat in a song with Kehlani that saw him traveling to Los Angeles to handle the production and then traveling again to Las Vegas for the music video shoot. “Dat time @itsdavidali said @kehlani says You gotta be in the video Skatta. Next thing I know They flew Me out to Vegas to be apart of History. Great song, Great Production, Great Video,” Burrell said about making a cameo in the Amber Park-directed video.

The song “After Hours” has since surpassed 10 million streams on Spotify and is poised for a debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Speaking with Urban Islandz, Skatta Burrell says he is happy that the beat is coming back to life 20 years later.

“I’m happy that My Coolie Dance Riddim has achieved another milestone and that Kehlani and Her team made such a great song on the beat while infusing their own creativity in the full Production,” Burrell said. “There are so many elements that came together to make it what it is and each time I listen the song I can hear something new that adds value.”

In the meantime, Skatta Burrell is gearing up for this year’s Reggae Sumfest with a strong lineup set for dancehall and reggae night.